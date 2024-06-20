The latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the week ending June 20, 2024, shows a significant decrease in the United States’ distillate fuel stocks. The report indicated that distillates stocks have fallen by 1.726 million barrels, a stark contrast to the previous week’s increase of 0.881 million barrels.This notable reduction highlights an unexpected shift in the distillate fuel market, influencing supply and potentially prices. Analysts are keenly observing the ripple effects this change may have on both domestic and global energy markets.Such fluctuations in distillate stocks can be attributed to various factors including changes in refinery throughput, demand variations due to economic activity, and seasonal influences. Market participants and stakeholders will continue to monitor updates closely, looking for further cues on the energy market’s direction.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com