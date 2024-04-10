The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its latest report on weekly distillates stocks in the United States, revealing an unexpected development. The previous indicator, which had shown a decrease of 1.268 million barrels, has now been reversed with the current indicator showing a significant increase of 1.659 million barrels. This unexpected expansion in distillates stocks has caught many market analysts by surprise and may have implications for future market trends.The data was last updated on April 10, 2024, and the sudden shift in distillates stocks is likely to impact the energy market in the days to come. Investors and industry experts will be closely monitoring this development to assess its potential consequences on supply and demand dynamics. The revised figures highlight the volatility and unpredictability of the energy sector, underscoring the importance of staying informed and adaptable in these rapidly changing market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com