Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) announced on Thursday that its U.S. label for Zenrelia will likely include a boxed safety warning.The company anticipates this warning will dampen initial product adoption in the U.S., reducing the expected number of treatment days by approximately 25%. To address this, Elanco plans to conduct further research aimed at improving the label over time.This warning follows a trial involving unvaccinated dogs administered a dose three times the label-recommended amount.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the timelines for the launch of Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro.Elanco aims to introduce Zenrelia in the U.S. market in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the product has received approval from Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply and is expected to launch there in the fourth quarter of 2024.For Credelio Quattro, a broad-spectrum oral parasiticide, Elanco received a letter indicating an incomplete submission for the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) major technical section. The company has responded to the two queries raised in the letter, which did not necessitate additional data generation.The product is expected to undergo a 60-day final administrative review before its anticipated approval in the fourth quarter of 2024."We have a robust innovation portfolio and continue to expect to deliver $600 to $700 million in innovation sales by the end of 2025," said Jeff Simmons, Elanco President and CEO. "With the anticipated launches of Bovaer and Zenrelia in the second half, and the ongoing strong performance of Experior and AdTab, we are raising our 2024 innovation sales expectations from $375-$410 million to $400-$450 million."As of now, Elanco Animal Health's stock is down 22.19%, trading at $13.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.