Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) announced that it has acquired an initial contract worth approximately $37 million. The contract involves supplying Iron Fist Active Protection Systems, otherwise known as APS, to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. The purpose of this supply is to upgrade the U.S. Army’s Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles, popularly known as IFVs. The contract will span a performance period of 24 months.Elbit highlighted that the protection system equips armored vehicles with encompassing 360-degree protection. This broad-grade protection is intended to guard against an array of anti-armor threats. It is effective in combating Anti-Tank Rockets (ATR), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and continuing threats. This system is designed to operate optimally in both open terrains and intricate urban environments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com