Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) revealed on Tuesday their collaboration with OpenAI to utilize OpenAI's generative AI technology in the discovery of novel antimicrobials aimed at combating drug-resistant pathogens.Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) represents a significant global public health and development threat. The primary contributors to the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens include the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals, and plants, exacerbating this imminent threat.This partnership with OpenAI aligns with Lilly's ongoing commitment to addressing drug-resistant pathogens, supported by their Social Impact Venture Capital Portfolio.In 2020, this portfolio allocated $100 million to the AMR Action Fund, which aims to deliver two to four new antibiotics to patients by 2030, thereby providing an essential line of defense against multi-drug-resistant pathogens.Most recently, in April 2023, the AMR Action Fund announced new investments in biotech companies focusing on a variety of infections.