EURUSD has ended a big, bearish cycle down from 1.256 area, with an Elliott wave ending diagonal in the final piece of a bigger wave A impulse at the 1.087 low. Price then followed with a correction in a wave B and found resistance at the 1.122 level from where a new sharp drop is […] The post Elliott wave analysis: EURUSD In a Downtrend appeared first on Forex Crunch.
