Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk voiced his opposition to President Biden's recent imposition of tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles during his appearance at the Viva Technology conference in Paris. Musk emphasized that Tesla remains competitive in China without the need for tariffs or preferential treatment."Tesla competes quite well in the market in China with no tariffs and no differential support," Musk stated. "I'm in favor of no tariffs and no incentives for electric vehicles, or for oil and gas."Responding to a question at the event, Musk noted, "Neither Tesla nor I asked for these tariffs. In fact, I was surprised when they were announced."This month, the Biden administration introduced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, including EV batteries and related components, in an effort to counter the influx of cheap Chinese EVs into the U.S. market. Reports also indicate that the U.S. government plans to increase tariffs on additional clean-energy products from China in the near future.Beijing has been heavily subsidizing green energy companies, enabling them to overproduce electric vehicles and clean energy products, such as solar panels, at lower costs. Earlier this year, Musk commented that without trade restrictions, Chinese EV companies could potentially dominate the global market.Tesla recently reported lower production and delivery figures for the first quarter of the year. Faced with declining demand and intense competition, the luxury electric car manufacturer reduced prices for several models in China in April, following similar price cuts in the United States. The company also lowered the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver-assistance software.According to a late March report by Bloomberg, Tesla scaled back its electric vehicle production at the Giga Shanghai factory due to slow growth in new-energy vehicle sales, heightened competition, and an ongoing price war. The company also curtailed the manufacturing of EV parts.Despite these challenges, Tesla's stock saw a significant increase in April after Musk secured an agreement during his trip to Beijing to launch the FSD software service in China, with support from local tech giant Baidu for mapping and navigation services.