Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent a stark warning to Bill Gates and short sellers betting against the electric vehicle manufacturer."Once Tesla fully solves autonomy and begins mass production of Optimus, anyone still holding a short position will be obliterated," Musk declared on X/Twitter, adding, "Even Gates."Short sellers have voiced concerns about the company's financial stability, suggesting it is on the brink of decline. However, Tesla remains optimistic, expecting significant ramp-up in the production of its Optimus humanoid robot.Musk also announced the upcoming public unveiling of a new "CyberCab" robo-taxi model scheduled for August 8th.Gary Black, Managing Partner at Future Fund, chimed in on X/Twitter to back Tesla's promising outlook."Anyone shorting $TSLA needs to have their head examined," Black asserted.He further projected that Tesla's venture into Optimus robots could elevate the company's market capitalization to an astounding $20 to $25 trillion.