Empire Petroleum Corporation announced an increased loss for the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.The company reported a total loss of $4.797 million, translating to a loss of $0.20 per share. This is a significant increase from the loss of $2.289 million, or $0.10 per share, recorded during the same period last year.After adjusting for certain items, Empire Petroleum Corporation confirmed an adjusted loss of $5.753 million or a loss of $0.24 per share for the period.However, the firm's revenue witnessed a slight increase for the quarter, rising by 4.1% to $11.167 million from $10.727 million recorded a year earlier.