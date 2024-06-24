Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) and Six Nations Energy Development LP—a newly-formed consortium comprising Cowessess First Nation, George Gordon First Nation, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Pasqua First Nation, and White Bear First Nations—announced plans on Monday to progress with the development of a wind energy project located southeast of Weyburn, Saskatchewan.Dubbed the Seven Stars Energy Project, this initiative is anticipated to generate 200 megawatts of emissions-free power, sufficient to meet the annual energy requirements of over 100,000 Saskatchewan households. A wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Enbridge will be responsible for the development, construction, and operation of the project.The financial involvement of the partners will be partially underpinned by loan guarantees of up to $100 million from the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation (SIIFC). The First Nation and Métis partners will have the chance to obtain a minimum 30% equity stake in the project.The aim is to have the project operational by 2027, contingent upon the finalization of commercial agreements, securing the requisite environmental and regulatory approvals, and satisfying investment criteria.Enbridge is in the process of negotiating a long-term power purchase agreement with SaskPower, which is expected to finalize the investment decision by 2025.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com