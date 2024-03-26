Encavis AG has reported that its operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the fiscal year 2023 decreased to €194.3 million from €198.3 million in the previous year. Despite the decrease, the company noted that the result was 5% higher than their projected guidelines. The operating earnings per share matched the previous year’s level, standing at €0.60.The company’s net operating revenue for fiscal 2023 was €449.1 million, a decrease from €462.5 million generated the previous year.Looking forward to the fiscal year 2024, the Management Board anticipates a minor increase in the operating revenue to more than €460 million. The expected operating EBIT for the Group is slightly above €175 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com