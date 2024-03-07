Renewable energy company Encavis has confirmed ongoing dialogues with global investment firm KKR, following recent media reports. These conversations are focused on KKR’s potential involvement in a future transaction with Encavis. However, at this early stage, there is no certainty that any proposal or transaction will materialize.Encavis has clarified that it will not provide any further details or answer additional inquiries about this matter until a firm decision is reached.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com