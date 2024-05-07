In its recent financial statement for the second quarter, leading battery manufacturer, Energizer Holdings Inc., revealed its projections for the third quarter while reaffirming its forecast for adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth for the full fiscal year of 2024.For the fiscal year 2024, Energizer still anticipates that adjusted earnings will fall between $3.10 to $3.30 per share. The company’s organic revenue is forecasted to remain flat or dip slightly. Thomson Reuters analysts, on average, predict the company to record $3.21 earnings per share alongside a revenue growth of 1.6 percent, leading to total revenue of $2.91 billion for the year. However, it should be noted that analysts’ predictions usually exclude unique or extraordinary items.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com