Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. announced on Monday that its mobility transformation subsidiary, Enilive Iberia, has successfully acquired Atenoil, a prominent player in the Spanish service station sector. This acquisition, which has received approval from the necessary regulatory authorities, encompasses 21 service stations across Madrid, Andalusia, and Castilla-La Mancha.Following this transaction, Enilive Iberia's network will expand to a total of 38 service stations within Spain. This move aligns with Enilive's strategy to advance sustainable mobility, aiming to better serve the needs of travelers.Davide Calabrò, Chairman and CEO of Enilive Iberia, commented, "This acquisition, marking three years since our re-entry into the Spanish retail market, underscores Enilive Iberia's commitment to its growth objectives and elevates our role in the energy transition of the Iberian Peninsula."