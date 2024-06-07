Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) announced on Friday that Chief Executive Officer John Clancy will retire. Steven Larochelle, currently Enterprise Bank’s Chief Banking Officer, will succeed him.Post-retirement, Clancy will take on the role of executive advisor to the company.Larochelle is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors for D’Youville Life & Wellness Community.As of now, Enterprise Bancorp’s stock has decreased by 0.29 percent, trading at $24.11 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com