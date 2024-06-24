Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) announced on Monday a new agreement with a consortium of investors to purchase 3.367 million shares and pre-funded warrants for another 3.367 million shares in a registered direct offering.Expected to close on or around June 25, this offering is projected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $100 million. The per share purchase price stands at $14.85, while the pre-funded warrant is priced at $14.8499.Entrada intends to allocate the net proceeds to support the ongoing clinical development of ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, advancing them to planned Phase 2b clinical trials, and ENTR-601-50, moving it forward to a planned Phase 2 multiple ascending dose trial. Additionally, the funds will aid the company’s research and development pipeline, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.Leading this offering are a U.S.-based healthcare-focused investor, two global mutual funds, and Janus Henderson Investors, a global asset management firm.In pre-market trading on Nasdaq, TRDA shares were up 4.98 percent at $15.59.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com