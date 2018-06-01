EOS continues to gain over the weekend. Technical picture looks favourable for the bulls. EOS bulls who were resting for a long time, may get time to make a comeback as the price consolidation after the recent fall in prices work in their favour, at least in the short term. EOS has now become the […] The post EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls see price consolidation working for them; EOS becomes largest ICO to raise $4 billion appeared first on Forex Crunch.

