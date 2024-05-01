EPR Properties reported on Wednesday that the adjusted Funds from Operations (FFO) had fallen to $85.7 million or $1.12 per share compared to the figure from the same quarter last year, which was $98.7 million or $1.30 per share. The FFO was registered at $85.3 million or $1.07 per share compared to last year’s $99.1 million or $1.25 per share.In terms of earnings, there was a slight increase compared to last year, hitting $56.7 million or $0.75 a share. Last year it was $51.6 million or $0.69 a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had anticipated a profit of $0.6 per share.However, the revenue took a hit, decreasing to $167.3 million from the previous year’s figure of $171.4 million. Looking ahead, the real estate company predicts that it would procure a profit ranging from $2.68 to $2.88 per share for the fiscal year of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com