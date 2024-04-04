Ericsson has confirmed that its Annual General Meeting has agreed to accept both the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet for the company, as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Group in 2023. The meeting took place on Wednesday in Kista, Stockholm.The proposed dividend of 2.70 Swedish kronor per share was approved by the Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be divided and paid in two equal segments: 1.35 Swedish kronor per share with the record date on Friday, April 5, 2024, and another 1.35 Swedish kronor per share, with the record date on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. Each share is due to be dispersed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and Monday, October 7, 2024 respectively.The Board of Directors’ remuneration report for 2023 received approval at the meeting. All members of the Board and the President were consequently discharged from liability for the financial year 2023.Regarding board membership, Jan Carlson was re-elected as Chair of the Board while Jon Fredrik Baksaas, Carolina Dybeck Happe, Borje Ekholm, Eric Elzvik, Kristin Rinne, Jonas Synnergren, Jacob Wallenberg, and Christy Wyatt were all re-elected as Board members. Newcomer to the Board, Karl Åberg, was elected as a member whereas Helena Stjernholm stepped down and exited the Board of Directors. It was noted in the meeting that unions have appointed Ulf Rosberg, Annika Salomonsson, and Kjell-Ake Soting as employee representatives on the Board, with Frans Frejdestedt, Loredana Roslund, and Stefan Wanstedt elected as deputies.The attendees of the general meeting re-elected Deloitte AB as auditor for the period up until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2025 as well as agreed to the Nomination Committee´s proposal regarding auditor fees.Lastly, the group agreed to put in motion the Long-Term Variable Compensation Program 2024 for the Executive Team, including the President and CEO, and for employees classified as Executives comprising a maximum of 10.4 million B-shares in Ericsson.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com