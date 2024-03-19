Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications giant, announced on Tuesday the establishment of a new division, Ericsson Federal Technologies Group (EFTG). The group’s primary focus is to facilitate digital transformation within multiple agencies of the U.S. federal government, supported by 5G technology.Ericsson has consistently met the requirements of the United States Government (USG) for 5G networks, with services that include Open RAN-ready technologies and equipment. The manufacturing of these items is carried out in the company’s Texas-based USA 5G Smart Factory and is Made in the USA compliant.In addition to this, EFTG will collaborate with top-tier systems integrators, current customers, and USG agencies. The aim is to effectively scrutinize the necessary requirements for identifying and capitalizing on emerging demands.Christopher Ling, who boasts an extensive career within federal and commercial businesses, especially in advanced technology and cybersecurity, will lead EFTG. Previously, Ling held a senior position at Booz Allen Hamilton for almost three decades. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President and Group Lead of the National Security Business in the U.S.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com