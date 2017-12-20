Estonia PPI Inflation Slows In November

Estonia’s producer price inflation eased further in November, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.

Producer prices climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 3.7 percent rise in the previous month.

The price index for the manufacturing sector grew 4.5 percent annually in November and those of mining and quarrying rose by 4.4 percent. Meanwhile, utility price index registered a sharp decline of 9.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.3 percent in November.

Data also showed that import prices rose 4.0 percent in November from a year ago. Compared to previous month, import prices gained 0.7 percent.

Export prices increased 5.3 percent yearly and by 0.4 percent monthly in November.

