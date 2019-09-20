Estonia Producer Prices Fall In August

Estonia’s producer prices declined further in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

The producer price index declined 1.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.2 percent fall in July.

Prices of mining and quarrying industry grew 7.5 percent annually in August and water supply prices rose 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply prices dropped 8.7 percent and manufacturing prices fell 1.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased 0.2 percent in August, after a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.

Further, data showed that import prices fell 0.2 percent on month and by 0.6 percent from a year ago in August.

The export prices decreased 0.4 percent monthly and by 1.6 percent from last year.

