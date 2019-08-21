Estonia Producer Prices Fall In July

Estonia’s producer prices fell in July, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index declined 0.2 percent year-on-year in July, after a 0.5 percent rise in June.

Prices of mining and quarrying industry grew 6.5 percent annually in July and manufacturing prices remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply prices dropped 7.2 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July, same rate as seen in the preceding month.

Further, data showed that import prices fell 0.2 percent on month and by 0.3 percent from a year ago in July.

The export prices increased 0.3 percent on a monthly basis and gained 0.2 percent from last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com