Estonia Producer Prices Fall In March

Estonia’s producer prices declined in March, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The producer price index declined 3.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.6 percent fall in February.

Prices of manufacturing fell 2.1 percent annually in March and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply plunged 24.7 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 4.9 percent.

The index was mainly affected by price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, in the manufacture of fuel oils, electronic equipment, and wood and wood products, but also by price increase in the manufacture of metal products and in mining and quarrying, the agency said.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.9 percent in March, following a 0.7 percent fall in the preceding month.

