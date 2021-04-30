Estonia Retail Sales Rise In March

Estonia retail sales rose in March, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in March.

“Despite the coronavirus-related restrictions that were re-introduced in March, retail trade enterprises recorded turnover growth,” Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

The biggest growth was recorded in stores selling via mail order and internet, by 70 percent in March. Turnover in stores selling household goods and appliance, hardware and building materials increased 10 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 10.0 percent in March.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent monthly in March.

In the first quarter, retail sales gained 5.0 percent yearly.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com