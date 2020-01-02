Estonia Retail Sales Rise In November

Estonia retail sales rose in November, led by higher sales of textiles, clothing and footwear, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

Retail sales excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in November.

Stores selling manufactured goods grew 3.0 percent annually in November. The biggest gain of 12 percent was logged in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear.

Grocery sales grew 4 percent and sales of automotive fuel rose 3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.0 percent in November.

For the January to November period, retail sales increased 4.0 percent compared to the same period last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com