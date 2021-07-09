Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In May

Estonia’s trade deficit widened in May, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 175 million in May from EUR 92 million in the same month last year. In April, the trade deficit was EUR 84 million.

Exports grew 47.0 percent year-on-year in May, after a 54.0 percent rise in April.

Imports rose 50.0 percent yearly in May, after a 52.0 percent growth in the previous month.

“The growth was mainly driven by trade with non-EU countries: there was a significant boost in imports of mineral fuels from Russia and exports of electrical equipment to the USA,” Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com