Estonia’s trade deficit widened in October from the last year, as imports rise more than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 238 million in October from EUR 156 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 152 million.

Exports increased 11.0 percent yearly in October, after a 14.0 percent rise in September.

Imports rose 15.0 percent annually in October, after a 19.0 percent increase in the previous month.

“In the first ten months of 2022, the trade deficit has almost doubled compared with the same period last year, showing that we continue to import more goods than we export,” Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

The main export partners were Finland, Latvia and Sweden, and the import partners were Finland, Latvia and Lithuania.

