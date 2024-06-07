In a surprising turn of economic events, Estonia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2024 showed a significant deceleration, standing at 0.10%. This marked a sharp drop from the 0.90% recorded in April 2024. These figures were officially updated on June 7, 2024.The substantial decrease in the CPI indicates a slowdown in the inflation rate compared to the previous month. In April, the inflation rate had seen a modest increase, which has now dramatically slowed. This month-over-month comparison highlights a considerable change in the economic landscape of Estonia.Analysts and stakeholders are closely monitoring these shifts, as they could have far-reaching implications on various economic policies and consumer behavior in the country. As Estonia navigates through these evolving economic conditions, the latest CPI data will be critical in shaping future fiscal strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com