Estonia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2024 saw a slight uptick, reaching 2.90%, according to the latest data updated on June 7, 2024. This marks a modest rise from April's 2.80% CPI, reflecting the ongoing inflationary trends in the country.The increase is being measured on a year-over-year basis, comparing the changes for May 2024 to the same month in 2023. In April, the year-over-year comparison showed a 2.80% rise, indicating a consistent but gradual upward movement in prices.This recent data suggests that Estonia's inflation rate is experiencing minor fluctuations, reflecting broader economic conditions impacting consumer prices. Analysts will be closely watching subsequent data releases for signs of further price stability or volatility.