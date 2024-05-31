Estonian GDP continues to struggle, albeit with a slight improvement in the first quarter of 2024. Recent data released on May 31, 2024, has revealed that the country’s GDP contracted by 2.4% year-over-year. This figure represents a minor improvement from the 2.7% decline observed in the fourth quarter of 2023.While the economy remains in negative territory, the marginal easing in the rate of contraction could indicate the beginning of a stabilization phase for Estonia. The data compares the economic performance in the first quarter of 2024 with the same period in 2023, shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced by the nation amid broader economic uncertainties.The slight improvement offers a glimmer of hope, but Estonia remains under pressure to implement strategic measures to fully reverse the contraction trend and foster sustainable economic growth. Financial analysts will continue to monitor the situation closely as the country navigates through these challenging times.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com