In March 2024, Estonia experienced a decrease in its industrial production, with the current indicator halting at 1.20%, down from the previous indicator of 2.30% recorded in February 2024. The month-over-month comparison reveals a decline in productivity during this period. The data, recently updated on 6th May 2024, indicates a slowdown in the country’s industrial sector.This shift in industrial production has drawn attention to the economic landscape of Estonia, prompting analysts to monitor future trends closely. As the country navigates through these changes, stakeholders are evaluating potential strategies to support and stimulate industrial growth in the coming months. The insights provided by this data update serve as a valuable resource for decision-makers assessing the overall economic performance of Estonia’s industrial sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com