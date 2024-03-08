In a recent update on Estonian industrial production, data shows a significant decline in January 2024 compared to the previous month. The industrial production index dropped by -6.6% in January, a sharp contrast to the 5.2% increase seen in December 2023. This Month-over-Month comparison reveals a concerning trend for the Estonian economy.The recent data update on March 8, 2024, highlights the challenges faced by the industrial sector in Estonia. The rapid shift from growth to contraction within a month underscores the volatility and uncertainty prevalent in the global economic landscape. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the impact of this decline on Estonia’s overall economic performance and its implications for the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com