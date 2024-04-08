The latest data on Estonian industrial production for February 2024 indicates a noticeable improvement from the previous month. In January 2024, the industrial production recorded a decrease of 8.6% compared to the same month a year ago. However, in February 2024, the indicator improved significantly, with the decline narrowing to 5.7% year-over-year.This positive development in Estonian industrial production is a promising sign for the country’s economy. The data, updated on April 8, 2024, reflects efforts to boost production and economic growth. The comparison of the current month to the same period in the previous year provides valuable insight into the progress of the industrial sector in Estonia, indicating a potential recovery and resilience in the face of economic challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com