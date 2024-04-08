Estonia’s industrial production has shown encouraging signs as it rebounded from a decline in January 2024. According to the latest data updated on 08 April 2024, the industrial production for February 2024 recorded a positive change of 1%, following a decrease of 5.4% in the previous month. The comparison, which is month-over-month, indicates a notable improvement in the country’s industrial sector.This turnaround in Estonia’s industrial production is welcomed news for the economy, signaling a positive outlook for the coming months. The shift from negative to positive growth demonstrates resilience and potential for further expansion in the industrial sector. As the country continues to navigate economic challenges, this uptick in industrial production serves as a promising development for Estonia’s economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com