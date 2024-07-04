Estonia’s industrial production is showing signs of recovery, as recent data indicates a notable improvement in May 2024. The industrial production index recorded a year-over-year decline of -1.20% for the month, significantly better than the -4.80% year-over-year drop reported in April 2024. The latest data was updated on 04 July 2024.This uptick could signal a gradual stabilization in Estonia’s manufacturing sector following a challenging period. The improvement mitigates concerns about prolonged industrial contraction and sets a more optimistic tone for economic observers and policymakers. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly monitoring the upcoming months for further signs of sustained recovery and potential growth in the industrial landscape of this Baltic nation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com