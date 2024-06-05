On June 5, 2024, updated data revealed that Estonia’s industrial production experienced a slight improvement in April 2024. Industrial output dropped by 4.70% compared to the same month last year, marking a recovery from the 5.60% decline observed in March.The year-over-year comparison highlights the nation’s ongoing struggle to rebound from previous downturns. While the current indicator still reflects a contraction, the reduced rate of decline indicates potential stabilization within the industry sector.Economic analysts are cautiously optimistic, noting that the slowdown in the rate of decline may signal the beginning of a gradual economic recovery. This trend will be closely monitored in the upcoming months to assess if the positive movement can sustain and lead to further strengthening of Estonia’s industrial production.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com