Preliminary figures released on Thursday by Statistics Estonia revealed that the country’s consumer price inflation slowed down in February, following an increase in the preceding month.In February, the consumer price index increased by 4.2 percent compared to the previous year. This was a decrease from the three-month high of 4.7 percent recorded in January.In terms of specific sectors, the annual growth rate in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices was 3.0 percent in February. This was slower than the 5.0 percent rise seen in the previous month. Health costs also saw a year-on-year increase of 9.2 percent, and charges for recreation and culture rose by 5.7 percent. Pricing for clothing and footwear also recorded a yearly increase of 4.4 percent.When assessed on a monthly basis, consumer prices remained stable in February, coming after a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com