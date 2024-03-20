The Estonian Producer Price Index (PPI) took a significant downturn in February 2024, with the current indicator dropping to -2.6%, as reported by data updated on March 20, 2024. This marks a stark contrast to the previous month’s indicator, which had shown a growth of 2% in January 2024. The Month-over-Month comparison reveals a notable shift from positive to negative territory within the Estonian economy’s producer prices. The sharp decline in the PPI reflects a potential decrease in profitability for producers in the country, signaling challenges that the economy may be facing in early 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com