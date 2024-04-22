In March 2024, Estonia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) displayed a positive development, marking a decrease of 0.4% compared to the previous month, when it had declined by 2.6% in February 2024. The latest data, updated on 22 April 2024, indicates a shift in the country’s economic landscape. The Month-over-Month comparison reveals a notable improvement in the Estonian PPI, reflecting potential changes in the domestic production costs and overall economic conditions within the country. This shift in the PPI could have varying impacts on businesses within Estonia, influencing pricing strategies and potentially affecting consumer behavior in the months to come.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com