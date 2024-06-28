In a significant turnaround, Estonia’s retail sales have surged by 6.5% month-over-month as of June 2024, according to newly released data. This strong performance marks a noteworthy improvement from the previous month’s decline of -2.00%.The positive shift suggests a revitalized consumer confidence and potential rebound in economic activity within the country. The new data, which compares the sales for June 2024 against those in May 2024, indicates a robust recovery in retail activity, relieving previous concerns related to declining consumer spending.Economic analysts are optimistic about this development, interpreting the substantial uptick in retail sales as a promising sign for Estonia’s broader economic outlook. They suggest that this momentum, if sustained, could herald an enduring period of growth for the Baltic nation’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com