The latest data for Estonian retail sales indicates a modest improvement. As of May 30, 2024, the year-over-year decline in retail sales has narrowed to -3.00%, compared to the previous month’s -4.10%. This data provides a cautiously optimistic outlook for the Estonian retail sector, though challenges still remain.The annual comparison offers insight into the specific month’s performance against the same period from the previous year. The improvement seen in May suggests a possible stabilization of retail activity following a period of steeper declines. Although still in negative territory, the reduced rate of decline may signal that consumer confidence is beginning to recover and purchasing activity is slowly picking up.Economic analysts will be keeping a keen eye on future data to determine whether this trend marks the beginning of a sustained recovery or if the retail sector faces further obstacles. Nonetheless, the less severe contraction noted in the latest figures provides a glimmer of hope for businesses and policymakers in Estonia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com