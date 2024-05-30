In a surprising turn of events, Estonian retail sales plummeted by 2.00% in May 2024, reflecting a stark contrast to the promising 15.00% growth seen in the previous month. The data, updated on 30 May 2024, highlights a significant reversal in consumer spending trends within the country.The previous month’s indicator, which displayed a robust 15.00% expansion, had painted an optimistic picture for Estonia’s retail sector. However, the latest numbers indicate a sharp decrease in retail activity, raising concerns over the underlying economic factors contributing to this drop.Analysts are now closely examining the reasons behind this downturn, speculating on a range of potential causes from seasonal fluctuations to broader economic challenges. As stakeholders await further details, the retail sector will be keenly focused on upcoming indicators to evaluate whether this decline is an anomaly or a sign of more persistent economic pressures.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com