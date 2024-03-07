Estonia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 showed a decrease with the current indicator reaching 4.2%, down from the previous month’s 4.7% in January 2024. The data was updated on 07 March 2024, reflecting a year-over-year comparison. The CPI measures changes in the price level of a basket of goods and services purchased by households, indicating a slight decline in inflation for Estonian consumers in February.The year-over-year comparison provides insight into how consumer prices have evolved over the past year, allowing analysts to track inflation trends and assess the purchasing power of the population. While the decrease in the CPI may bring some relief to consumers, it also raises questions about the overall economic landscape and the potential impact on businesses operating in Estonia. As global markets continue to navigate uncertainties, monitoring key economic indicators like the CPI remains crucial for understanding the state of the economy and making informed financial decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com