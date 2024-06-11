In a significant turn of events, Estonia’s current account balance has notably shifted from a surplus of 2.10% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023 to a deficit of -1.40% in the first quarter of 2024. The updated data, released on June 11, 2024, underscores a sharp reversal in the nation’s economic trajectory.The previous period had seen a relatively stable and positive current account standing, marking a prosperous end to 2023. However, a combination of factors has precipitated this sizable swing into deficit territory within just one quarter. The negative shift indicates potential challenges in the balance of trade, investment income, and other financial flows into and out of the country.Economists are closely scrutinizing these changes to understand the underlying causes, which may include dwindling export revenues, increased import costs, or altered capital flows. As Estonia navigates these economic turbulences, policymakers and market watchers alike are awaiting further data to gauge whether this marks a temporary fluctuation or signals a more entrenched economic concern for the Baltic nation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com