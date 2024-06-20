The Estonian Producer Price Index (PPI) showed signs of recovery in May 2024, moving up to -1.6% from April’s -2.9%, according to the latest data updated on June 20, 2024. Although the PPI remains negative, this rebound indicates a relative easing in the decline of producer prices compared to the previous month.Year-over-Year analysis reveals that the previous indicator in April reflected a significant annual drop, as prices had contracted considerably compared to April of the prior year. In contrast, the May 2024 data, while still showing a decrease in producer prices compared to May of the preceding year, suggests a slowing in the rate of decline.This slight upward adjustment in the PPI may hint at recovering economic conditions in Estonia’s manufacturing sector, though it will need further months of data to confirm a consistent trend toward stabilization or growth. Economists and market analysts will be closely watching the coming months to see if this positive momentum can be sustained and translated into broader economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com