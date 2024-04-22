In the latest economic update from Estonia, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for the month of March 2024 has remained steady, with no change from the previous month. The indicator stopped at -3.9%, the same as in February 2024. The data was last updated on 22nd April 2024, showcasing the most recent figures for the country’s industrial sector.The comparison of the current indicator on a Year-over-Year basis reveals that the PPI in March 2024 is the same as it was in March 2023. This stability indicates a consistent trend in Estonia’s industrial pricing over the past year, providing valuable insights for economists and policymakers analyzing the country’s economic performance. With the PPI holding firm, Estonia’s industrial sector appears to be maintaining a steady course amidst global economic fluctuations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com