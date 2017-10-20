Estonia's Producer Price Inflation Eases In September

Estonia’s producer price inflation slowed in September, Statistics Estonia reported Friday.

Producer prices climbed at a pace of 4.5 percent on a yearly basis in September, after rising 4.7 percent in August.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in September versus a 0.8 percent increase in August.

In the third quarter, producer prices grew 0.6 percent on quarter, taking the annual growth to 1.6 percent.

Data showed that export prices showed nil growth on month, while climbing 5.5 percent from the previous year.

At the same time, import prices gained 0.6 percent and increased 3.9 percent on a yearly basis.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com