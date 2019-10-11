Ethereum Classic remains bullish despite retreat from the weekly high at $5.24. The bullish flag pattern is likely to give ETC a boost above the weekly high with the focus shifting to regions above $6.0. Ethereum Classic just like EOS and Bitcoin Cash is pushing its luck with the hope of breaking the downtrend witnessed […] The post Ethereum Classic market update: ETC/USD attempting a flag pattern breakout appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story