Ethereum London hard fork will go live on August 4. The EIP-1559 is primarily designed to bring down the currently exploitative gas fees. Ethereum could become more competitive with the upgrade in place ahead of ETH 2.0. The much-awaited and publicized Ethereum London hard fork is soon approaching its debut. According to Ethernodes.org, the upgrade’s […] The post Ethereum London Hard Fork Launch Could Propel ETH To $4,500 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
